SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of SCYX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

