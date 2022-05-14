Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 17,043 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SGEN opened at $135.63 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
