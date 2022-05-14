Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

