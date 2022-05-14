Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Senseonics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

SENS opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $523.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.80. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

