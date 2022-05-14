Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 35,263 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.39 per share, with a total value of $2,905,318.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,027,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,595,179.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.07 per share, with a total value of $2,740,645.58.

On Friday, May 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 41,623 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.45 per share, with a total value of $3,431,816.35.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

Shares of SXT opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,131,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

