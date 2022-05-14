Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

MCRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 96.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 951,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,605. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.43.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

