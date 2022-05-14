SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGD stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. SGD has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

