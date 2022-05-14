SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SGS has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.82.

Get SGS alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,150.00.

SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.