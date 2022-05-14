Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

