Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $13.80 on Friday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

