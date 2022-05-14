Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Declines By 38.1%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

ASEKY stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

