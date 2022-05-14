Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Decreases By 41.2%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CBH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.87. 13,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

