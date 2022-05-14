Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Rises By 65.4%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.7 days.

ALSSF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

