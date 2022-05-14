Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Decreases By 35.5%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

BGH opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

