Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Declines By 35.3%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVNRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

BVNRY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( OTCMKTS:BVNRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.