Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Declines By 40.7%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVXV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,767. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVXV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

