Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Drops By 41.3%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlueCity during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter worth $47,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLCT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 39,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. BlueCity has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

