Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Decreases By 35.9%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
