Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Decreases By 35.7%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

