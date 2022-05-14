Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Drops By 42.6%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 14,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $61,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.