Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Drops By 42.6%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 14,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.