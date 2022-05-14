Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 41.7%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SKYY stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,828. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

