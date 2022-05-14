Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Declines By 43.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galantas Gold (GALKF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.