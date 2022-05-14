Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Declines By 43.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.