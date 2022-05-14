Short Interest in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Drops By 37.0%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

