Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Decreases By 79.1%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.