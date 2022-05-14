Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Declines By 42.2%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,154,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 1,998,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

