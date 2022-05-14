Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Drops By 35.5%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.35.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,664 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IM Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

