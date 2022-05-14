Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Drops By 35.5%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.35.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IM Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
