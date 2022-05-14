Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declines By 35.6%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PXI stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.