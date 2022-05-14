Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declines By 35.6%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

