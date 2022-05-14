Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Expands By 100.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSCU stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

