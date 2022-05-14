Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Declines By 78.6%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($92.63) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €87.00 ($91.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €112.00 ($117.89) to €120.00 ($126.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.