Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Drops By 36.7%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MOGU by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

