Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Declines By 36.4%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary acquired 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

