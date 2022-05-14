Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Decreases By 36.1%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

