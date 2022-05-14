Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Declines By 43.3%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Nichias has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $22.90.

Get Nichias alerts:

Nichias Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.