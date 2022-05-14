Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Declines By 35.9%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Osisko Development stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
