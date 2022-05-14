Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Decreases By 53.4%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PainReform stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 22,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,431. PainReform has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get PainReform alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.