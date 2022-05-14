Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Decreases By 79.6%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PNI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.