Short Interest in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expands By 95.1%

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 401,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,112. The company has a market cap of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Research analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Points.com in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Points.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Points.com by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Points.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Points.com by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

