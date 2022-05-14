Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Decreases By 52.6%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prospector Capital stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Prospector Capital has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospector Capital by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,418,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,054,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.