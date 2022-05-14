Short Interest in Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Decreases By 77.0%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

