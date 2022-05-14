Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Declines By 36.7%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,710,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

