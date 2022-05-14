Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Declines By 37.1%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rezolute stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

