Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Drops By 35.7%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $259,886.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,380 shares of company stock worth $1,380,016.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000.

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

