Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Drops By 35.7%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $259,886.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,380 shares of company stock worth $1,380,016.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000.
RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.
About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
