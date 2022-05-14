Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Declines By 44.1%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 111,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SNTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Sentage has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Get Sentage alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.