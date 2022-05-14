Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Drops By 42.1%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,117,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,616,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

