Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Expands By 65.7%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,694,900 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 11,282,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,168.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Get SJM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.