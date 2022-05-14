Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Expands By 65.7%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,694,900 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 11,282,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,168.6 days.
OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJM (SJMHF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.