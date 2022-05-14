Short Interest in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Drops By 78.3%

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE FLYA opened at $10.13 on Friday. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Get SOAR Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.