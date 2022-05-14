Short Interest in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Decreases By 37.0%

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000.

NASDAQ SMAP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

