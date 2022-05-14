Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rises By 55.8%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after buying an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,251,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.82. 1,239,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

