Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 36.7%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

FUJHY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Subaru has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

