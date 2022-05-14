Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 54.5%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.